Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi on Tuesday arrived in Kuwait for talks with Emir Nawaf Al Ahmed, Kuwaiti media and an Egyptian presidential official said.
Al Sissi was welcomed upon arrival by Kuwaiti Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad.
The Egyptian leader’s talks with the Kuwaiti Emir focused on enhancing ties between the two countries especially at security, economic and development levels, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency Bassam Radi said.
The Egyptian-Kuwaiti summit also entailed “consultation and coordination” on regional and international issues of mutual concern, he added.
Kuwaiti media also reported that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is also expected Tuesday in Kuwait for a possible tripartite meeting. Algeria is due to host an Arab League summit later this year.