Kuwait City: The occupancy at COVID-19 wards at Kuwait's Ministry of Health-run Al Amiri hospital has reached 90 per cent, head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) department at the hospital, Dr. Abdul Raham Al Faris, has revealed.
As for the ICU, Al Faris said the occupancy was around 50 per cent. He said that the hospital opened new ICU sections to keep up with the spike in cases. So far, there are two ICU sections and a third one is ready for use in the event the hospitalisation increases.
Al Faris said around 90 per cent of all hospitalised patients are unvaccinated. Many of the patients are young people and pregnant women who have not been vaccinated.
Spike in cases
In the past few weeks, Kuwait has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, related deaths and hospitalisation.
On Tuesday, Kuwait recorded 1,993 new cases, making it the highest reported number since the pandemic began in March 2020. On the same day, the death toll also reached a record high, with 20 deaths reported.
There are 326 patients in the ICU, a sharp increase from a month ago when there were 160 patients.