Cairo: Kuwait deported 886 expatriates in drug-related cases last year, the country’s highest such deportations in years, local media reported.
The deportees were expelled for possessing, taking or peddling in drugs, Kuwait’s General Administration for Drug Control, said.
They were among 18,000 foreigners deported from Kuwait in various cases in 2021, according to the Interior Ministry.
In recent months, Kuwaiti authorities have announced foiling several attempts of narcotics smuggling and trafficking in the country.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million.