Cairo: Around 3.2 million people or 82.8 per cent of eligible people in Kuwait have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the country’s Health Ministry has said.
The number of those who have obtained only one dose of inoculation against the virus has accounted for 85.7 per cent, it added.
Around 685,000 Kuwaitis and foreign residents have so far received the booster shots, it said.
In December 2020, Kuwait launched mass vaccinations against COVID-19.
In recent weeks, the country has seen a surge in infections, prompting authorities to reimpose health restrictions.
Kuwait Tuesday confirmed 5,742 new virus cases, bringing its total to 508,372. Health authorities also reported one more death, raising the tally of related fatalities in the country to 2,488.
Last week, daily COVID-19 infections in Kuwait exceeded the 5,000 mark for the first time since the country’s first case of the pandemic was detected nearly two years ago.
As part of new precautions announced by the government to curtail the spread of the virus, all arrivals in Kuwait are now required to present a negative PCR conducted 72 hours before arrival.
The Kuwaiti government has also decided to temporarily halt all social events held at indoor places starting from January 9 until February 28.
Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr Khalid Al Saeed was quoted as saying this week that the country is experiencing an “unprecedented” wave of infections.