Dubai: Seven Indians were killed and three injured in a horrific traffic accident in Kuwait on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 5 in the morning on the Seventh Ring Road in Al Fintas when a local resident’s vehicle collided with a minibus carrying employees of a private company.

The employees were returning to their place of residence after completing the night shift.

The collision caused the minibus to hit the handrail of the about-turn bridge opposite the Abdullah Al Mubarak area in Al Farwaniyah, resulting in the crash.

Emergency response teams were despatched to the scene, where they used hydraulic tools to extricate the victims from the severely damaged minibus.

Of the ten passengers in the minibus, six were pronounced dead at the scene, and one later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The three injured, including two individuals from Kerala, Binu Manoharan and Surendran, were taken to nearby hospitals.