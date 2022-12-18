Cairo: Three people were killed and seven others injured in three traffic accidents in Kuwait in one day, a local newspaper has reported.
The first was a collision between two cars, leaving a man and a woman immediately dead on Friday, Al Jarida added.
The second collision on a highway caused the two cars involved to flip over and briefly trapped seven people inside.
Rescuers managed to retrieve the seven injured people and hand them over to the medical emergency service.
Meanwhile, an Asian expatriate was hit by a car while trying to cross a road leading to Al Ahmadi in southern Kuwait.
The motorist, who hit the pedestrian, turned himself in to police.
Kuwaiti media last week reported that traffic authorities had registered around 27,000 infringements and impounded 96 violating vehicles in a single week.