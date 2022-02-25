Abu Dhabi: Four Emirati youths have repotedly been killed in a tragic road traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.
Reports in Kuwaiti media say the four victims had been headed to Saudi Arabia from UAE, and that the accident occurred in the town of Al Khafji, located on the border between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. More details about the accidents have not yhet been released.
The deceased include Ibrahim Essam Al Awadi, Omar Abdullah Al Baloushi, Yousuf Ali Al Baloushi and Mohammad Ahmed Qambar, according to the reports.