Cairo: Around 6,000 Kuwaitis have registered in two weeks to get government jobs in the latest state request for employment applications from citizens, a local newspaper said.
Sources at the Civil Service Commission, the state employment agency, disclosed that the Kuwaiti job-seekers had applied to be employed in the latest registration round that opened for two weeks starting from October 22.
The applicants will be nominated to government agencies having vacancies according to their needs and the required specialisations, the sources told Al Rai newspaper.
“The commission is now examining the applications to ensure they have all the required documents and at the same time vetting needs of the agencies interested in hiring new employees,” a source said.
The source expected that starting from next week the commission will send text messages to the applicants notifying them of the institutions to which they are nominated to work.
Kuwait has stepped up efforts to create jobs for its citizens and set restrictions on employing foreigners as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation”.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.
In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment amid accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.