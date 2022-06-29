Dubai: Five Egyptians were killed and four injured in a horrific road crash on Wednesday morning in Kuwait, state news agency Kuna said.
The accident happened when two vehicles collided on the Jassem Mohammed Al Kharafi Road towards Al Jahra where four people died on the spot, while the fifth one was declared dead later at hospital.
According to a statement by Kuwait Firefighting Force, a Kuwaiti man is among the four seriously injured people. Some of the injured are in a critical condition.
The impact of the crash caused significant damage to both vehicles. A firefighting team from the Central Operations Department rushed to the scene where they managed to extract the dead who were trapped in the vehicles.