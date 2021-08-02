Kuwait City: An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was reported in the Southern Kuwaiti area of Al Manaqeesh at 11:30am on Monday morning, the Kuwait National Network for Seismic Monitoring at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) reported.
The earthquake was around 8 kilometres deep, according to the Director of the Decision Marker Support Programme at KISR.
Several residents across the country felt the tremor.
This was the second earthquake to be felt in Kuwait, after tremors were reported across the country on July 19 as a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the South of Iran.
While the earthquake happened 310 kilometres away, the vibrations were felt across Kuwait especially in coastal areas and in high-rise buildings. No casualties or fatalities were reported.