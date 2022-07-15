Cairo: Around 2,000 Indian nurses are expected to arrive in Kuwait within two months, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported quoting an Indian envoy.
The newcomers will arrive in Kuwait under a deal struck by the Kuwaiti private health sector two years ago, but was stymied over the COVID-19 outbreak, Al Rai said, citing Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George.
The deal included employment of a total of around 2,700 male and female nurses from India. Some 700 of those nurses have already arrived in Kuwait in the past six months and the rest will arrive in two months at best, the envoy told Al Rai.
In recent years, Indian-Kuwaiti ties have grown in different walks. The relations have further thrived after George was named as India’s ambassador to Kuwait in 2020.
The diplomat, who previously served in Switzerland, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, is likely to be appointed as India’s ambassador in Japan, according to Indian media reports.
There is no official confirmation yet. India has a large community in Kuwait.