Dubai: More than one million traffic fines were handed out in Kuwait in the first three months of 2022, an average of 12,330 a day, local media reported.
According to Major Abdullah Buhassan, an officer at the Public Relations and Traffic Awareness Department, driving over the speed limit was the most frequently committed traffic violation with more than 433,638 tickets issued followed by jumping red traffic lights with 35,788 tickets.
Using mobile phone while driving was the third most frequently committed violation with 16,344 tickets followed by driving without a licence 8,750 fines.
Buhassan revealed that over 1,533 violating vehicles were impounded during the first quarter while 716 people were detained for committing serious violations.
He added that the first quarter of the year witnessed 2,226 traffic accidents that claimed 82 lives.
Earlier last year, more than 11,000 traffic fines were recorded in Kuwait every day in 2021.