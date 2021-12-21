Dubai: A total of 137 Kuwaiti women have registered to join military service on the first day of the registration period, the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.
Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, affirmed that the opening of registrations for women who wish to join the army is in appreciation and gratitude for the great role played by Kuwaiti women.
This was announced during Sheikh Hamad’s visit to the calibration operator of the Air Force Maintenance Complex on Monday.
The 137 women registered on the first day of the registration period, which will continue until Jan 2, 2022. Candidates should fulfil the eligibility criteria, which include that they must be aged between 18 and 26 years, physically fit and of good conduct. They should also pass a personal interview.
The Kuwaiti government issued a decision in October allowing women to join the army. Recruits will serve in medical and technical departments.