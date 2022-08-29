Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has arrested 12 more expats for engaging in prostitution, as part of its ongoing crack down, local media reported.
Prostitution in Kuwait is illegal and most of those engaged in the trade are foreign nationals. Authorities usually deport prostitutes or make them sign a “good conduct pledge” before release.
Article 201 of Kuwait’s criminal code prohibits forced prostitution; prescribed penalties include imprisonment of up to five years or a fine for the forced prostitution of adults, and seven years’ imprisonment and a fine prescribed for the forced prostitution of minors under 18 years of age.
Meanwhile in Ahmadi, a fake police officer has been arrested after being found guilty of robbing people. Also in the same area, a man who dressed in women’s clothes was arrested in a shopping mall while trying to steal an item from a jewellery store.