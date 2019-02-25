Manama: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait have stressed the significance of a fair settlement of the Palestinian cause as the way to achieve security and stability across the world, and particularly in the Middle East and Europe.
“The Palestinian cause is the top cause for the Arab countries. At the last summit of Arab leaders hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which we called ‘the Jerusalem Summit’, we reiterated our steadfast position towards restoring all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders With East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of international legitimacy,” King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz said at the opening of the Arab League-European Union summit in Sharm El Sheikh.
“The resolution of the Palestinian issue is important not only for the stability of the Middle East, but also for the stability of the world and Europe in particular, and in this regard, we appreciate the European efforts to find a just solution to this cause,” King Salman, the chair of the Arab summit, said.
In his speech, King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa said that “Bahrain affirms that one of the most important reasons for stability is the achievement of a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and its independent and sovereign State with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
Such a settlement is in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy, he added.
“This is a demand on which no Arab or Islamic people would break ranks,” he told the summit.
In his speech, Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad called for a greater engagement from Europe and the international community in addressing the Palestinian cause.
“We note that despite the progressive role of the European Community with regards to the Palestinian cause, we look forward to seeing greater engagement and initiatives with this central issue and to make it a top priority for the international community,” he said.
“What we see today as hotbeds of tension in our region is due to this cause being overlooked and not achieving a just and comprehensive solution to which the brotherly Palestinian people and the entire Arab people look forward.”