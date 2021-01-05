1 of 12
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will host the meetings of the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in AlUla.
AlUla is a county in the North-West of Saudi Arabia.
AlUla in Saudi Arabia, is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, cultural heritage and kind people.
The county is now at the center of a project to raise awareness of the country’s ancient history, inspire national pride, and fuel tourism, all objectives within the purview of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s roadmap to a different future.
It is considered a living museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings and monuments, both natural and human-made, that hold 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history.
Centuries ago AlUla was a vital crossroads along the famous incense-trading routes running from southern Arabia north into Egypt and beyond. With oases dotting the area, it offered a much-needed respite for weary travelers, becoming a popular place to rest, commune and recharge.
The GCC Summit will take place in the stunning Maraya Hall.
The Maraya Hall is the Guinness World Record Holder for the "World's Largest Mirrored Building."
Maraya, which translates to “mirror” or “reflection” in Arabic, boasts 9,740 square metres of mirrors.
Designed to blend into the surrounding landscape, the structure is covered in mirrored panels reflecting AlUla’s beauty.
The 500-seat capacity venue was unveiled as part of the Winter at Tantora festival and hosted some of the world’s leading performers who range from Omar Khairat to Andrea Bocelli throughout the Winter at Tantora festival.
Maraya is a multi-purpose conference and entertainment venue and has reopened in January 2021. It's first event of the year is the GCC Summit.
