UAE minister: A new bright chapter has been just opened from the Maraya Hall in AlUla

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is seen signing the AlUla communique Image Credit: Twitter/@SPA

Dubai: The 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit is being held in AlUla in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (January 5). The summit, hosted by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is being attended by the leaders and representatives of the member nations, which include UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Kuwait's Emir heads back home after attending GCC 41st Summit. He says: "The AlUla communique is a historic achievement and cover agreement on permanent solidarity."

He adds:"AlUla Summit decisions will strengthen GCC’s development, bring good to its countries and people, and help achieve their aspirations and desired goals."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted: “Today, I took part in the AlUla Summit of the GCC leaders…a positive summit unifying ranks and establishing fraternity under the patronage of King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman…. Changes and challenges surrounding us require genuine Gulf strength, cohesion and cooperation as well as Arab depth and stability .”

The GCC leaders sign AlUla communique.

As they sign, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, tweets: "A new bright chapter has been just opened from the Maraya Hall in AlUla."

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, expressed his pleasure at visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the 41st Session of GCC's Supreme Council.

In a statement upon his arrival in AlUla Governorate, the Amir of Kuwait expressed sincere appreciation for fraternal deep-rooted relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait and their peoples.

He wished Gulf and Arab countries success to achieve their peoples' aspirations and further progress and prosperity.

He also offered his deepest gratitude and appreciation to Saudi leadership for naming the summit after the late Sultan Qaboos and late Sheikh Sabah. He then went on to say: "We agreed to sign the #AlUla communiqué at this summit."

The GCC summit begins with a keynote address by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who says: "The current GCC summit is called the Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Sabah summit."

He also lauds Kuwait and the US' efforts to bridge the rift.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman continues: "AlUla communiqué will be signed at the current GCC summit."

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also highlights that Iran poses a threat to the region’s peace and security. “Iran’s nuclear programme poses a threat to the regional and international peace and security, and we are facing challenges to encounter Iran’s vandalistic behaviour,” he says.

He says: "We must all realize the noble goals and build on the foundations on which the Council is based in order to advance the GGC and achieve integration across all areas."

Gulf leaders and heads of delegations take a group photo before the start of the AlUla summit in front of Maraya hall.

"AlUla Summit" for the Gulf Cooperation Council began with a few words by Crown Prince of Bahrain thanking King Salman for promoting joint cooperation between the Gulf states. That was followed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Oman saying, "Changes and developments make it imperative for the Gulf states to coordinate positions, we express our appreciation to the leadership, government and people of Saudi Arabia."

All GCC leaders and their representatives arrived at AlUla and went to Maraya hall, where the summit will be held.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrives at AlUla following news report that Egypt will reopen airspace with Qatar.

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives in AlUla to attend the summit following an announcement by the kingdom to open its airspace and land border with Qatar. Tamim was received by Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman along with his delegation.

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was received by Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Image Credit: SPA/Twitter

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, arrives in AlUla, along with an official delegation to attend the 41st session of the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) summit.

Kuwait Emir welcomed by Saudi crown prince Image Credit: SPA

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will take part in a summit of Gulf Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, an official source said. The summit is expected to see a formal agreement towards ending a dispute that saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE delegation have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the summit, WAM reported.

Deputy Prime Minister of Oman, Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said arrives in AlUla to participate in the forty-first session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. He will be representing Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq

Deputy Prime Minister of Oman, Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said welcomed by Saudi Crown prince.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain arrives in AlUla to participate in the forty-first session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council. He was welcomed by Saudi crown prince. The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pointed out that the Gulf summit will translate the aspirations of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his brothers, the leaders of the GCC states in reunification and solidarity in facing the challenges in our region, asking the Almighty to perpetuate the security, stability, solidarity and cohesion of the peoples of the GCC states.