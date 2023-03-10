Cairo: A joint working team from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) this week discussed linking bloc’s traffic violation systems, the general secretariat has said.
Convening their 19th meeting, the experts looked into the latest phase of the linkage and activating exchange of information on traffic violations among traffic authorities of the GCC countries as well as their launch, it added in a statement.
“This is bound to consolidate unifying procedures and their exchange among [their] traffic agencies in line with mechanisms operating and contributing to reducing accidents and violation of traffic rules in the GCC states,” it said.
The virtual meeting was held in implementation of a decision issued by the GCC interior ministers related to linking traffic violation systems among the member countries.
The GCC comprises the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.
Since the grouping’s creation in 1981, the GCC leaders have agreed on steps to boost unification of systems among their countries and links with the outside world.
Last December, the GCC leaders met for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh and agreed to bolster a strategic partnership between both sides.
In a communique issued following the December 9 summit, the leaders stressed the importance of continuing to deepen cooperation between the two sides in the fields of energy, trade, investment, finance, industry, advanced technology, space and health, “in the common interest of both sides,” including completing free trade negotiations as soon as possible.