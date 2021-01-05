GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Mubarak Al Hajraf has welcomed the reopening of airspace and land and sea borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, announced by Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Sabah, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.
Al Hajraf said the agreement was reached after calls made by Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawwaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“The step, which comes ahead of the 41st GCC summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, reflects the great interest and sincere efforts being made to ensure the success of the summit, which is held in light of extraordinary circumstances,” Al Hajraf said.
The GCC Secretary General said Gulf citizens pin a lot of hopes that the Al Ula Summit will boost the GCC’s strength and its cohesion and preserve its gains, as well as its ability to overcome all obstacles and challenges.
Al Hajraf referred to the wisdom of GC leaders who have always stood to overcome challenges facing the march of the GCC, which is the strategic choice for its countries and the house that embrace all GCC citizens.
He underlined that the Gulf nationals are optimistic, looking forward that this step would strengthen the GCC, filled with hopes and aspirations towards a solid Gulf bloc that works to serve its countries and peoples and advances development, progress, security and stability.