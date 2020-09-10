Abu Dhabi: The Gulf Cooperation Council has condemned the bombing that targeted the convoy of the Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.
Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, and the GCC solidarity with Afghanistan in combating terrorism and enhancing security and stability.
Al Hajraf affirmed the GCC’s steadfast positions towards terrorism and extremism, its rejection of all its forms and manifestations, and its rejection of its motives and justifications.