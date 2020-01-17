Paris has blamed Iran for carrying out a drone and missile attack on Saudi Aramco

Smoke is seen at the Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: France has deployed a radar system on the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia to beef up its ally’s defences after missile attacks on the kingdom’s oil infrastructure in September, French officials said.

Paris has blamed Iran for carrying out the drone and missile attack, which crippled the world’s biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, and had promised to provide assistance to prevent a repeat of the incident.

“In the Arabian Peninsula and Gulf, where tensions are mounting, we have deployed in record time the Jaguar Task Force, which contributes to reassuring the Saudi kingdom,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to the French military late on Thursday.

The initiative had not been announced until now.

The United States’ withdrawal in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and the reimposition of U.S. sanctions has triggered an escalation in tensions over several months that briefly led to open conflict in January.

French officials said a radar system as part of the Jaguar Task Force mission had been deployed on the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia facing the Gulf.

They declined to give further details.