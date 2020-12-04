Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: The coronavirus has infected 343 people in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, raising the total infected patients to 143,917. Two more patients died, bringing the death toll to 886.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus currently stands at 3,883, with 84 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, who revealed that some 12,124 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 1,130,744.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded on Thursday 234 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking a steady drop in single-day infections in the Kingdom.

The ministry also reported 10 more deaths in the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day virus-related fatalities in many months since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 358,336 and the deaths to 5,940.

The ministry also reported 357 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 348,238 with the recovery rate climbing to 97.18 percent.

With the steady drop in the number of daily cases and the rise in recoveries, the active cases in the Kingdom also came down significantly with 4,158 reported on Friday, and out of the total, 596 were critical cases.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today recorded 166 new cases of coronavirus and 131 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 136,872.

Out of the 166 new cases, 116 are community cases and 50 from travellers returning from abroad.

So far, 239 people died from the coronavirus in Qatar.

Bahrain

Out of 13,270 COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday, 162 new cases have been detected among 79 expatriate workers, 75 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 8 are travel related. There were 135 recoveries from COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 85,598.