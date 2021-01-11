Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Monday recorded 140 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 363,949. Image Credit: AFP

The ministry announced just four more deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 6,295.

According to the ministry’s latest update, a further 158 new recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered across the country to 355,706, with the recovery rate climbing to 97.73 per cent.

The active cases have also dropped to 1,948, out of which 312 are critical cases.

Bahrain

Another 241 new cases have been reported in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 95,558.

One more fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, taking death tally to 356, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update. The new cases have been detected among 152 expatriate workers, 105 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 11 are travel related.

There were 249 fresh recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 92,362. The active cases have now touched 2,840, including 2,824that are stable, while there are 16 critical cases under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today confirmed the detection of 203 new cases, bringing the total infections in Qatar to 145,474. No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, leaving death toll at 246.

According to the ministry’s latest update, a further 132 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus across the country to 142,827.

Active cases have now touched 2,995 including 304 stable cases under treatment, while 26 are critical under intensive care.

Oman

The Ministry of Health reported 172 new cases and zero deaths in the Sultanate over the past 24 hours.

The total cases in the country have now touched 130,780, including1,508 deaths, according to the ministry’s latest update.

The ministry also announced that 157 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to123,024.