Kuwait logged 486 new coronavirus infections to raise the total to 139,308. Image Credit: File photo

Kuwait

Kuwait on Friday logged 486 new coronavirus infections to raise the total to 139,308, while a pair of fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours upped the death toll from the outbreak to 861, the health ministry said.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 7,398, with 92 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, adding that 6,250 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 1,042,235 so far.

The ministry also reported that 623 more people had recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 131,049.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia recorded 286 new cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 354,813, the Ministry of Health said.

Recoveries reached 488, raising the total number of recovered cases to 342,404 (96 per cent of total COVID-19 cases).

The kingdom reported 16 new deaths, with the death toll standing at 5,745. Active cases totaled 6,664, of which 793 cases are critical.

Riyadh reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 76, followed by Hail (30), Madinah (28), Dammam (15), Taif and Jeddah (11 each) and Buraidah with 7.

The kingdom conducted 57,434 new tests, bringing up the total number of tests to 9.17 million.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced 239 new confirmed cases during the last 24 hours, of which 189 are from community cases and 50 from travellers returning from abroad who are subject to quarantine.

The MOPH also recorded 223 recoveries from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases that recovered in Qatar to 133,914.

The MOPH issued a statement on COVID-19 developments in Qatar, which said the following:

Bahrain

Out of 11,233 COVID-19 tests carried out on 19 November, 135 new cases have been detected among 37 expatriate workers, 87 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 11 are travel related. There were 157 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 83,244.