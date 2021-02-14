Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced the detection of 790 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 112,102 and taking the fatality tally to 399.
A further 609 fresh recoveries have been confirmed in the Kingdom, pushing total recoveries to 104,487.
There are currently 61 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 120 cases receiving treatment; 7,156 are stable out of a total of 7,217 active cases.
Oman
Meanwhile, Oman’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 684 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate to 137,306
The total number of deaths in the country reached 1,542 on Sunday after three people died in three days. Additionally, a total of 129,054 out of the COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate have recovered, the ministry said.
Qatar
As for the situation in Qatar, the Ministry of Public Health reported 440 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 157,244.
The ministry also recorded 177 recoveries from the virus, bringing the total number of cases recovered in Qatar to 148,314. No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 255.
Saudi Arabia
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 322 new coronavirus cases and 282 recoveries, bringing the total to 372,732 cases and 363,586 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest update.
The death toll rose by four to 6,433 in the Kingdom.
There are 2,714 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 459 of which are critical cases.
Saudi Arabia will extend its COVID-19 restrictions for 20 more days starting Sunday night on gatherings, events and dining services, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a Ministry of Interior source.