Dubai: The overall tally of COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar has climbed to 862,272, while total deaths have risen to 9,018.

Oman

The Sultanate of Oman today recorded 571 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 126,240. Eight deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, pushing total fatalities to 1,471.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, an additional 721 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to 118,048.

The ministry urged community members to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols and precautionary measures in place to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait

Kuwait today reported 174 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 146,218.

No new fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours, keeping death tally at 911, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

A further 269 patients have fully recovered, shooting up total recoveries to 142,094. The active cases have now reached 3,213, including 62 that are critical under intensive care treatment.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced the detection of 145 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the Kingdom to 88, 965.

One death was reported over the last 24 hours, taking the Kingdom’s fatality tally to 348. The newly detected cases include 81 expatriate workers, 54 newly infected people after contacting active cases and 10 are travel related infections.

There were 158 fresh recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 87,025. The active cases have now touched 1,592, including 1,586 that are stable, 18 are still receiving treatment and six are critical patients under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia today reported 139 new cases over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day count of infections in several months since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, 12 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 359,888 and deaths to 6,048.

A further 202 new recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the virus to 350, 549, with the recovery rate climbing to 97.40 per cent.

The active cases also dropped remarkably to 3,291, out of which 499 that are critical receiving intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 134 new cases, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 140,961.

No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the fatality tally to 240.