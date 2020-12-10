Saudi Arabia reported 141 new cases over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day tally of infections in several months since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported the lowest daily count of COVID-19 infections in the GCC countries with only 141 cases.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced the detection of 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the Kingdom to 88, 494.

Four more deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, taking the Kingdom’s fatality tally to 347. The newly detected cases include 101 expatriate workers, 77 newly infected people after contacting active cases and 14 are travel related infections.

There were 171 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 86,518. The active cases have now touched 1,630, including 1,624 that are stable, 17 are still receiving treatment and six are critical patients under intensive care.

Oman

The Sultanate of Oman today recorded 179 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 125, 669. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, two more fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the Sultanate’s death toll at 1,463.

A total of 293 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to 117,327. The ministry urged community members to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols and precautionary measures in place to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 163 new cases, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 140,416. No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, taking fatality tally to 240.

According to the ministry’s latest figures, a further 152 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus across the country to 138,033. Active cases have now touched to 2,243, including 256 that are still receiving treatment, and 24 are critical under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia today reported 141 new cases over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day tally of infections in several months since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom.

Ten more deaths were also reported over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 359,415 and deaths to 6,012. A further 248 new recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the virus to 349,872, with the recovery rate rising to 97.31 per cent.

The active cases also dropped drastically to 3,531, out of which 537 that are critical receiving intensive care.

