Iran attack hits Bahrain’s Alba plant, two employees injured

Two employees lightly injured; Alba says staff safety remains top priority
Dubai: Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) confirmed on Sunday that two employees were wounded when its facilities were targeted in an Iranian attack over the weekend, state media reported.
The company said two employees sustained minor injuries, while the safety and security of staff remain its top priority.
Alba is assessing the damage and monitoring operations closely, promising further updates as the situation develops.
Alba, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, said it was assessing the impact on its operations and would issue further updates when available.
The Bahrain National Communication Centre urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information, highlighting the importance of national awareness amid ongoing aggression.
According to the Bahrain Defence Force, 20 missiles and 23 drones were intercepted within 24 hours on March 28, bringing the total to 174 missiles and 385 drones destroyed since the attacks began— all targeting the Kingdom’s security.