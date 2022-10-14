Dubai: An expat woman has been sentenced for three years for physically assaulting a child with special needs in a nursery, while another woman involved in filming the incident received one-year jail term, local media reported.
Additionally, each offender was fined BD100 for operating in the nursery without a licence. They will be deported from the country after the serving their jail term.
The Public Prosecution had received a report from the Budaiya Police Station that a nursery worker had physically assaulted a girl there. It was discovered that the assault was filmed by another worker in the same nursery.
The nursery’s Instagram account was inundated with angry comments after the video went viral on social media and received widespread condemnation in Bahrain. The Public Prosecution began investigating the report and ordered the arrest of the workers for questioning.
When confronted with the recorded clip they confessed to the charge. The Public Prosecution ordered the closure of the nursery and transferred the child victim’s case to the Child Protection Centre after discovering that the nursery’s licence had expired and that its staff lacked proper authorisation to work in the nursery.