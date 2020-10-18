Cairo: The numbers of air travellers in Bahrain last month rose by 21 per cent compared to August, as the kingdom is seeking to recover from the impact of the coronavirus, according to a government official.
“The number of passengers through the Bahrain International Airport in August reached 52,639 and rose in September to 64,413,” Mohammed Thamer, the undersecretary for civil aviation affairs at the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications said.
He attributed the increase in flights to and from Bahrain to a gradual operation plan implemented amid precautions against COVID-19.
“Civil Aviation Affairs allows the operation of 20 flights per day at present compared to 10 flights previously,” he told Bahraini newspaper Al Watan.
The Bahraini national carrier Gulf Air’s recent operation of flights to new destinations has also contributed to an uptick in the passengers’ numbers, according to the official.
“There is a slight improvement in the passenger traffic through the airport. But the figures are still far below those of the last year,” he added without giving specific figures.