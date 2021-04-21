Cairo: Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi had discussed efforts to boost cooperation between the two countries in different fields, Bahrain’s news agency BNA reported, amid growing ties as part of a historic peace treaty.
During their phone conversation, the two officials also reviewed the progress made in building “constructive relations fulfilling joint interests,” the agency added.
They also explored ways of bilateral cooperation and joint coordination in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic as well as issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels, it added without giving details.
Israel has made a big stride in controlling COVID-19, having fully vaccinated half of its population in one of the world's fastest inoculation drives. Last week, Israeli health authorities said wearing face masks is no longer required in public places.
In mid-September, Bahrain and Israel signed a US-mediated peace pact in Washington. Last month, Bahrain has appointed Khalid Al Jalahma as head of its diplomatic mission to Israel.