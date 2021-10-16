Dubai: A Bahraini boat was intercepted and seized by Qatari authorities for allegedly breaching Qatari territorial waters, Bahrain’s Coast Guard Command said.
The Naval Operations Centre of Coast Guard said they received a fax from the Qatari Coastline Security General Directorate on October 14 about the confiscation of a Bahraini boat over claims of entering the Qatari waters.
The fax states that Qatar had taken into custody a Bahraini boat and arrested two Asians on board. They are facing legal action.
The Bahrain Coast Guard Command said they are taking necessary legal measures.
Qatar coast guard has intercepted and seized Bahraini fishing boats several times before for illegally entering Qatari waters.