Dubai: Bahrain has said it “completely rejects” attempts to tarnish the reputation of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, whose powerful crown prince has been under intense scrutiny since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman was in Manama Sunday night for talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad as part of a regional tour, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
“The king reiterated Bahrain’s complete rejection of attempts targeting Saudi Arabia,” said a statement carried by BNA on Monday.
“Saudi Arabia is a nation of security, safety, justice and rights.”
Prince Mohammad visited Abu Dhabi Thursday as he began his first tour abroad since the murder of the Saudi journalist in October.
Khashoggi was killed and reportedly dismembered in what Saudi Arabia said was a “rogue” operation.
Prince Mohammad began his regional tour at the request of his father, King Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency, which said he would visit “brotherly” Arab countries.
The Egyptian presidency said the prince is due to arrive in Cairo later Monday for talks with President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi.
He is also set to travel to the Tunisian capital on Tuesday, a presidential source in Tunis told AFP.
Prince Mohammad is expected to attend the G20 summit in Argentina next week.