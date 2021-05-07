Dubai: Bahrain’s National Medical Team for Combating the Coronavirus today announced new updates for passengers arriving in the kingdom.
Starting from the first day of Eid Al Fitr, passengers who are fully vaccinated or recovered in GCC countries are no longer required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, according to decisions issued by the Government Executive Committee.
Passengers must show evidence of vaccination or recovery through certification or official GCC mobile application.
Travellers who are vaccinated in the UK, the EU, the USA and Canada with approved vaccination certificates, will be provided with a vaccination certification card proving the acceptance of their vaccination status. However, these passengers will have to undergo required PCR testing, to self-isolate until a negative result is provided, and undergo further testing on their 5th and 10th day of their stay.
QR code
Additionally, fully vaccinated passengers from countries not mentioned above with valid a vaccination certificate and a QR code will be provided with a vaccination certification card proving the acceptance of their vaccination status, but will have to undergo required PCR testing, self-isolate until a negative result is provided, and undergo further testing on their 5th and 10th day of their stay.
However, travellers arriving from or transiting through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, above the age of 6 must provide proof of a negative PCR test with a QR code conducted not more than 48 hours before departure, and shall undergo further PCR testing on their 5th and 10th day of their stay.