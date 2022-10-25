MANAMA: Bahrain and Oman on Tuesday signed a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding across several fields during Oman Sultan’s visit to Bahrain.
The signing of agreements/MoUs in security, economy, investment, space science and technology, air navigation, maritime transport, ports, culture, tourism, studies, research and the environment was witnessed by King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
At the outset of the meeting, which was held in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and attended by members of the two delegations, King Hamad welcomed Sultan Haitham, hailing the visit which embodies the deep-rooted and distinguished Bahraini-Omani relations.
The two leaders reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations that bind their countries, and ways of bolstering bilateral cooperation, stressing their continuous keenness on further consolidating bilateral ties to achieve mutual interests and aspirations. They also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.
King Hamad commended the efforts of Sultan Haitham in promoting relations between the two countries, lauding comprehensive development in Oman and its pioneering role in boosting the GCC and pan-Arab work.
King Hamad then bestowed upon the Sultan of Oman the Order of Sheikh Eisa bin Salman Al Khalifa - Excellent Class in appreciation of his efforts to bolster Bahraini-Omani relations and develop joint cooperation.
In turn, Sultan Haitham conferred on the Bahriani King the Oman Order - First Class in recognition of his pioneering role in strengthening brotherly ties and developing Bahraini-Omani cooperation.