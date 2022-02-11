Cairo: Bahraini police had arrested man suspected of setting an ATM machine ablaze due to an alleged dispute with bank employees, a local newspaper has said.
Police in the Southern Governorate arrested the arsonist after they had examined surveillance cameras that helped identify him, Akhbar Al Khaleej added.
The 35-year-old man had torched the machine linked to a bank in the Issa City due to an unspecified row with employees, the paper said without naming the bank.
Police said they are taking legal procedures against the suspect before referring him to public prosecution.