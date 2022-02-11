Dubai: Bahrain announced easing COVID-19 curbs by opening all activities and business sectors for vaccinated and unvaccinated people from February 15, state-run news agency BNA said on Friday.
According to the new guidellines, the Kingdom’s Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 has decided that all events and activities, including cafes, restaurants, sports centres, shopping malls and shops will return to full capacity for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The move is part of a slew of measures to ease COVID-19 curbs and return to normal life.
Mosques will also operate at full capacity after scrapping physical distancing between worshippers with adherence to wearing facemasks for everyone’s health and safety.
As of Tuesday, February 15, people will longer be asked to show their green status proving they are fully vaccinated.