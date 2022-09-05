Dubai: Bahrain has launched a new six-month, multi-entry electronic visa for training purposes, local media reported.
The visa will cost BD60 and is also renewable for a similar period.
According to Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs, “Those wishing to apply can do that through www.evisa.gov.bh.”
Applicants for this visa must meet the prerequisites and work as a trainer or trainee in the public or private sector. A letter from the company clarifying the training details should be attached by the applicants, along with a copy of their passport with a validity of at least six months.
The new visa was launched as part of 24 initiatives announced by the Cabinet in February this year to develop the services of NPRA, including the expansion of instant and electronic visas and the issuance of electronic passports.
The initiatives also include the King Fahd Causeway visa, introducing the trusted traveller system and a training visa, a residence permit for foreign wives of Gulf nationals, the cancellation of arrival cards, the delivery of passports inside and outside Bahrain, as well as the reduction in the price of the multi-entry visa.