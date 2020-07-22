Cairo: The first drive-in cinema in Bahrain has been launched months after ordinary theatres were closed due to an outbreak of the new coronavirus, Bahraini media said Wednesday.
The entertainment house was inaugurated Tuesday night by Bahraini Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Zayed Al Zayani at a ceremony organised by the Indian group Mukta A2 Cinemas and management company Pico International.
Addressing the gala, the minister hailed the private sector in Bahrain for innovation and challenging unfavourable economic circumstances.
“Developing the entertainment sector has become necessity to cope with these exceptional circumstances facing economy in general,” Al Zayani said, according to Al Ayam newspaper. He described the opening of the drive-in cinema as a new option to handle global changes.
“Knives Out” was the first film screened at the opening of the cinema located at Bahrain Bay.
It can accommodate 100 cars per show and plans to screen two films per week. Tickets are available online as a safety precaution.
The opening of the drive-in cinema comes amid a temporary shutdown of cinema halls in Bahrain as part of preventive measures against the spread of the new coronavirus.