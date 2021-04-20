Dubai: Bahrain has shut down four more mosques in Muharraq, the Southern and Northern Governorates for violating the precautionary health regulations and putting the safety of worshippers at risk, local media reported.
This brings the total number of mosques closed across the Kingdom since the start of Ramadan to eight.
The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments decided to close the mosques for one week to enable the relevant teams to track infections, carry out the disinfection operation and ascertain proper compliance and implementation of the precautionary procedures.
The ministry called on all to assume the religious and national responsibility and fully adhere to the health regulations to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents and enable all to exercise their religious rituals safely.
Two days ago, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments closed four mosques and a community centre in the Capital, Muharraq and Southern governorates for one week for failing to comply with the precautionary measures and the established health protocols, putting worshippers’ health at risk.