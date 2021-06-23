Cairo: Bahrain has extended for one more weeks restrictions in place since last month, saying the country is “moving in the right direction” to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
The kingdom has so far registered a total of 263,689 coronavirus cases and 1,326 fatalities.
A state coordination committee tackling COVID-19 said that the decisions announced on 27 May have proved effective in reducing infection cases and decided to extend the anti-coronavirus measures for one more week, starting from June 25. They include continuing closure of commercial complexes, while allowing them to conduct online sales and deliveries.
Likewise, restaurants and coffeeshops will continue to offer their services limited to outdoor orders and deliveries, along with the ongoing shutdowns of gyms, sports centres, swimming pools, entertainment game facilities and cinemas as well as barbershops and spas.
The measures also include a ban on holding events and conferences as well as fans’ presence at sports events, keeping home work for all government agencies at 70 per cent of their overall capacity and continuing distance learning at all educational institutions, nurseries and kindergartens.
Meanwhile, work will continue during this period in essential sectors, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, bakeries, fuel stations, banks, foreign exchange bureaus, health care facilities, pharmacies, auto repair workshops and administrative offices that have no direct contact with the public.
Various sectors in Bahrain will be gradually reopened after this extension based on the epidemiological situation.
A National Taskforce for Combat of COVID-19 in Bahrain, meanwhile, urged continued observance of the measures to achieve the “sought-after objective” of eliminating the virus.