Cairo: A Bahraini court had sentenced a former lawmaker to three years in prison on charges of false identity for using his brother’s identification card to escape arrest, a local newspaper has said.
The ruling was issued by the Major Criminal Court after trying the ex-MP in absentia, Akhbar Al Khaleej reported.
The case surfaced after the defendant, wanted in connection to other criminal cases, had offered his brother’s ID to a policeman in an attempt to mislead him, according to the report.
Then, the wanted man sped off inside his car from the place. Prosecutors charged him with using in ill intention a legal ID and referred the case to the court that tried him in absentia.
The report did not name the defendant or give details about the other criminal cases he is wanted for.