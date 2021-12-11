Cairo: Three expat workers were killed after a car had crashed into them on a main road in Bahrain, a Manama newspaper said.
The three Asian nationals were working on maintaining the road and trimming its trees in Manama on Friday when a car driven by another Asian expatriate hit them, Akhbar Al Khaleej reported.
The three workers died on the site while a fourth colleague was seriously injured. Police opened an investigation into the accident.
The Interior Ministry confirmed the accident, saying that a serious accident between a car and pedestrians had occurred on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Road, leaving three persons dead and a fourth injured.
Foreigners account for more than half of Bahrain’s total population of 1.7 million.