Dubai: The Arab League held a memorial session on Sunday honouring late UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
Speaking at the event, the Arab League’s Assistant Secretary-General Khalil Al Thawadi said that the late leader devoted himself to following the path of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and played a major role in the renaissance of the UAE, along with his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates.
Al Thawadi also expressed his great confidence that the new President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed, will follow the path of his father and brother to enhance Arab cooperation.
For his part, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt, Maryam Al Kaabi, expressed her appreciation for the participants for taking part in this memorial session. Ambassador Al Kaabi also touched on some of the achievements of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, including the political empowerment programme he launched in 2005 and included holding the first elections for the Federal National Council.
Meanwhile, Al Kaabi stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, will continue to work to strengthen Arab cooperation and support Emirati relations with friendly and brotherly countries