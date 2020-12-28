Abu Dhabi: The Arab Coalition has found and destroyed five Iranian-made “Sadaf” naval mines over the past 24 hours, according to a statement.
The coalition said it has seen an increase in the Al Houthi militia’s activity in planting naval mines in the southern parts of the Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandab strait in recent weeks.
“The planting of mines by the Al Houthi militias, with Iranian support, poses a serious threat to the shipping and international trade routes,” the coalition said in a statement.
On December 25, a naval mine planted by the Al Houthi militia hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, leading to minor damages.
The Arab Coalition said the attack led to minor damage to the bow of the ship, without causing any human losses.