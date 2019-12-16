Malaysian premier has called for setting up an Islamic alliance to address Islamophobia

Cairo: Weakening the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member bloc, harms the Islamic world, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash tweeted Monday.

His remark comes as Malaysia is set to host this month a mini-Islamic summit to be attended by leaders of Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan and Qatar.

“The policy of axes against the organisation and its members is a short-sighted policy that lacks wisdom,” Dr Gargash added.

“Consensus and unity, although sometimes hard to shape, remain more effective than selective axes and fragmentation,” he said without elaborating.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has recently called for setting up an Islamic alliance to address major Muslim problems and Islamophobia.