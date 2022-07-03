Cairo: A British Muslim has said he trekked through 11 countries to reach the Saudi holy city of Mecca just in time to fulfil his life dream of performing Hajj pilgrimage.
Adam Mohammad set out on his 10-month journey from Birmingham in Britain, depending on a handcart that he also used as a shelter.
“Had this journey cost my life, I would have given it willingly for death,” the 53-year-old man told Saudi television Al Ekhbariya. “If the journey from Britain to the Holy Mecca cost me 20 years, I would be ready.”
On reaching the Saudi holy city of Medina, Mohammad got reunited with his family and headed to Mecca.
“My daughters participated in pushing my carts, which has become part of my life,” he said.
Saudi Arabia has said it will allow 1 million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform this year’s Hajj due later this week, after restricting the annual ritual to some thousands of Muslims living inside the country for the last two years due to COVID-19 outbreak.