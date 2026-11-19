Dubai: Three of the world’s most powerful leaders sat around the same table, exchanged warm words and promised greater cooperation. But behind the historic meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin lay a more complicated question: Was the summit a genuine step towards peace or an exercise in global power politics?

The 81-minute meeting in Shenzhen produced a joint declaration on international security, energy supplies and nuclear risks. Yet its significance may lie less in what was agreed than in what each leader hoped to achieve.

“I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we’ll never have a problem,” he told Xi, according to CNN.

Oleg Obukhovsky, a 49-year-old Ukrainian war veteran, dismissed the summit's significance. “They are deciding nothing,” he told AFP. “This is not the Yalta Conference.” Referring to the conflicts confronting the three leaders, he added: “Trump has Iran. Xi has Taiwan. What can they possibly decide? It's nonsense.”

“What they want is to divide the whole world... they are all creating evil,” Gennadiy Bystrukhin, 68, told AFP, branding Trump, Xi and Putin “three losers”. One person was killed in the drone attacks, which also reportedly damaged the Dutch embassy and a landmark cathedral.

Trump seeks progress on two wars : The US president wants movement on Ukraine and Iran, but the meeting produced no announced ceasefire, timetable or peace framework for either conflict.

The next steps matter more than the photographs: The declaration opens the possibility of further talks, but its significance will depend on whether the three governments establish concrete negotiations and deliver measurable results.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.