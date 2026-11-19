The court says thousands were killed and widespread sexual violence was committed in 2017
The Hague: In a landmark judgment, top UN court says Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya.
In a sweeping landmark judgment, the United Nations' top court ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in a brutal 2017 military operation.
International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 majority decision, found that Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention."
The 15-judge panel of the World Court comprehensively rejected Myanmar's defense that the 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents.
Iwasawa said that "the court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers."
The decision marks the first time the court has ruled that a state committed genocide.
"This is a great day for the Rohingya, and it is a great day for all oppressed people, everywhere, who have been told that their suffering does not count and that no one is listening," said Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist who sat in court's ornate, wood-panelled Great Hall of Justice for the three-hour ruling.