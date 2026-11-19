Washington wishes to open a dialogue on nuclear arms reduction, citing the Iranian war as an example, but on the other hand, Washington does not plan to include the Ukraine war in the trilateral talks, which could raise several questions in international circles. Despite the importance of this issue in relations between major powers, it may not hold a prominent place on the trilateral talks’ agenda, but its omission is due to the differing positions of the three parties on it. On the other hand, Beijing does not seem ready to enter nuclear negotiations with the United States and Russia on the basis of equality among the three parties, despite the large difference in the size of its nuclear arsenals compared to those of the US and Russia.